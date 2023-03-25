Watch Now
Missing 70-year-old Dinwiddie man found safe

Napoleon Boneparte Yarn Jr.
Posted at 3:03 PM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 15:04:35-04

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- An alert issued for a missing 70-year-old Dinwiddie man has been canceled after he was found safe Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

State police had issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for Napoleon Boneparte Yarn Jr., who had been last seen Friday around 8:50 p.m. in the area of 14011 Boydton Plank Road.

YARN+-+Slide.jpg

Troopers said Yarn's disappearance posed a "credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency."

Officials said in an email around 1:50 p.m. Saturday that Yarn had been "safely located." As a result, the alert was canceled.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

