Missing 70-year-old Dinwiddie man found safe

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- An alert issued for a missing 70-year-old Dinwiddie man has been canceled after he was found safe Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

State police had issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for Napoleon Boneparte Yarn Jr., who had been last seen Friday around 8:50 p.m. in the area of 14011 Boydton Plank Road.

Virginia State Police

Troopers said Yarn's disappearance posed a "credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency."

Officials said in an email around 1:50 p.m. Saturday that Yarn had been "safely located." As a result, the alert was canceled.

