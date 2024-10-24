Watch Now
Watch Richmond high school athlete surprised with World Series tickets on Jennifer Hudson

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6
Watch Richmond high school athlete surprised with World Series tickets on Jennifer Hudson
RICHMOND, Va. — A 17-year-old athlete from Richmond was recently surprised with tickets to the Worlds Series on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Naomi Ryan, a senior in high school, told Jennifer about her passion for baseball, which began at just three years old. She not only plays for her high school baseball team, she is the youngest member of the USA Baseball Women’s National Team and dreams of breaking barriers as an MLB player.

When Naomi and her mother, Cornelia, shared that their favorite teams are the Yankees and the Dodgers, Jennifer surprised them with tickets to the World Series.

Don't miss an all-new season of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6. This new season brings a renewed focus on positivity, joy and inspiration.

