Why this family-owned Prince George restaurant has been a community staple for nearly 40 years

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- In 1986, a Prince George County police officer took a leap of faith and opened up a restaurant in order to provide another stream of income for himself and his family.

Now, nearly 40 years later, the restaurant is an iconic staple in Prince George.

"I really like their mashed potatoes," says Maddi Ross, who loves the Stewart family's Nanny's Restaurant.

She says that is what makes it unique - is that it is a family-owned restaurant.

Just 37 years ago, Ron Stewart was a young Prince George County police officer with a growing family and the need for a second income.

"We knew we wanted to do something, go into some kind of business," said Stewart's wife, Linda. "I did not want the restaurant at all. I’m literally kicking and screaming til the day we open.”

Back in 1986, Stewart had an exact plan for the restaurant.

"It was going to be a BBQ, family-style restaurant," he said. "BBQ, fried chicken, Brunswick stew, boiled potatoes, cole slaw, and hush puppies."

As the Stewart's children grew older, the restaurant itself grew in size.

As the business changed, Nanny's changed as well - switching to an all-you-can-eat buffet style 14 years ago.

The biggest change was when two of Ron and Linda's sons came to work in the restaurant business with their parents.

"Even at work they're my sons and everybody knows we’re family, everybody knows, but sometimes when I’m a little strong-willed, they’ll probably tell you," Linda said.

"Restaurant business is like, good business, don’t get me wrong," Ron said. "But to make it run like it ought to, you got to be here.”

Friends and neighbors of the family see the restaurant as a friendly meeting spot where they know they can always see familiar faces, and of course, have good food.

"This is kinda like having a home-cooked meal but you get to go out," Sara Rose said. "I think it's a good mixture of both family and food, and you see a lot of friends too."

While Ron and Linda and their sons are working at the restaurant every day, the family believes they also have an important silent partner.

“If it isn’t for God we wouldn’t be here and that’s why we give him the thanks each day," Ron said.

