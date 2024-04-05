Family, neighbors concerned after Henrico woman found dead in home: 'It doesn't make sense'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- On April 1, 53-year-old Nancy Moore was found dead in her home after Henrico County police conducted a welfare check at the request of her family.

Moore, who lived alone in her home on Ammons Avenue in Henrico County, was a mother and the oldest of 7 children.

Now, police are investigating her death, and are trying to figure out who killed Moore.

Moore's neighbors tell CBS 6 that police walked around her home the morning of March 30, after her family twice requested a welfare check.

When police found nothing suspicious, they left.

After Moore's family still hadn't heard from her two days later, they requested police check on her home again. This time, a door was found busted in, and police went inside the home.

Police say Moore had obvious signs of trauma to her upper body. Her neighbors say that in recent years, she began to change and had become a bit closed off to those around her.

"I hate to think about it. It's just so sad what she went through in those final moments," a neighbor said.

Moore had lived in the home for 35 years and raised her daughter there as well.

Neighbors say Moore rarely spoke after a domestic situation at her home several years ago.

Sources also tell CBS 6 that Moore's recent past is a part of the Henrico Police Department's criminal investigation.

"We are kind of numb you know. It just doesn't make sense. You see on TV where stuff like this happens but you never think it'll be somebody close to you," a neighbor said.

Police have not released suspect information at this time. If you have any information that can help detectives, you can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

