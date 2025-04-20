Mother's Easter plans shattered after son is shot multiple times: 'He was getting a haircut'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old man is recovering after being shot multiple times Saturday night in Prince George County.

Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds after they responded to a call about a shooting at the Puddledock apartments in the 4200 block of Anne Terrace just after 11 p.m., according to Prince George Police.

Nancy Johnson, the victim's mother, received the devastating news late Saturday.

"Last night I got a phone call," Johnson said. "A phone call told me that my child was shot.

Johnson explained her son lives with her, but was picked up by a friend to get his hair cut by someone who lived at the apartments.

"He was getting a haircut. All of us were getting ready for Easter Sunday," Johnson explained. "We were supposed to be at church and then the devil made a turn like this."

When her son didn't return when expected, Johnson's intuition prompted her to check on him.

After learning about the shooting from someone who witnessed what happened, she made the 25-minute drive to the scene.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital where he remains in stable condition. His mother has stayed by his side since the incident.

Johnson described her son as "outgoing, energetic, would do anything for anybody, would help anybody that he can help, would do anything, always kept a job, just had his first child."

Police are investigating the violence and seeking information about those responsible, but said that there was no threat to the public.

If you have any information about the case was asked to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

