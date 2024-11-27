This couple’s love for birds turned their home into a rescue for exotic parrots and more

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — For more than a decade, motorists traveling along Route 460 in Sussex County may have passed a humble house near Wakefield without realizing its significance. Behind the unassuming exterior lies Nana & Papa’s Parrot Rescue, a sanctuary for exotic birds and a labor of love for its caretakers, Dr. Dolly Rice-Lara and her husband, Ken Lara.

“Right now we have 67 on site,” Rice-Lara said, describing the menagerie of macaws, cockatoos, eclectus, parrotlets, and amazons. The rescue, officially named Nana & Papa’s Nest Incorporated, operates as a nonprofit dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of these colorful creatures.

WTVR Dolly Rice-Lara

Rice-Lara’s love for birds started in childhood when her father brought home her first parakeet. That passion eventually turned into a life’s mission shared with Ken, her high school sweetheart. The couple reconnected in Virginia in 2007 and have since devoted themselves to creating a haven for birds in need.

Caring for nearly 70 birds is no small task. Each day involves a detailed feeding regimen to ensure proper nutrition.

“Pellets, nuts for protein, then we have fruits and veggies—they require to have [them],” Rice-Lara explained. “Nutrition is key to a healthy bird.”

But feeding is just one part of the rescue's work. The ultimate goal is to find permanent homes for the birds. Prospective adopters must attend two educational classes on veterinary care and nutrition before beginning the adoption process.

“What we’re looking at is that bird finding the owner, not necessarily the owner finding the bird,” Ken Lara said.

WTVR Ken Lara

Once a match is made, the journey is far from over. Potential adopters must complete a two- to three-month vetting process, followed by a 90-day fostering period, before the adoption becomes final.

“Right now, we’ve got 10 birds pending for adoption,” Rice-Lara said, highlighting the rescue’s steady progress in finding homes for its feathered residents.

In addition to rehoming birds, Nana & Papa’s Parrot Rescue shares the joy of these animals with the community, especially children. Stephanie Clinton, a team member, emphasized the importance of introducing the birds to young people.

“It’s a blessing just to see the kids’ reactions,” Clinton said.

WTVR Stephanie Clinton

For Clinton’s son, who is on the autism spectrum, the rescue has been transformative.

“Since he’s been working here, he’s more outgoing. The separation anxiety is pretty much nonexistent now,” Clinton shared. “He helps, he goes to the events—it’s amazing.”

For Rice-Lara and her husband, their rescue is more than a sanctuary; it’s a testament to their unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of every bird under their care.

If ever there has been a labor of love, it can easily be seen in Nana, Papa, and the love they have for each and every bird in their nest.



