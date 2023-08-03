How she trains others to save people after an OD

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Five to ten minutes; that's all the time Dana Morcillio needs to show people how to save a life. With the number of overdoses from opioids, particularly fentanyl, on the rise across Virginia, the Chickahominy Health District is offering free, walk-up REVIVE! training during the week.

"At the heart of what REVIVE! is caring for someone. Even if it’s family or strangers, it’s something so small you can do that save a life essentially," Morcillo said.

Thursday, she walked CBS 6 through the training.

Everyone who completes it is sent home with a free dose of naloxone.

The first step is recognizing signs of an opioid overdose.

Since by design opioids slow a person's heart rate and relax the body, so overdosing on them generally causes a specific type of reaction.

“You’re going to see that their face is pale and clammy. They may look blue or gray depending on their skin tone. Same thing with their lips. They’re also often very unresponsive," Morcillo said.

If the person remains unresponsive, after tapping on them and rubbing your knuckles down their sternum, the next step is to call 9-1-1 before administering naloxone.

"It’s always important to call 9-1-1 first because after you administer the naloxone, the person does have a chance of going back into an overdose or they may need more than one dose of naloxone," Morcillo said.

It can take up to three minutes for the drug to take effect.

Because naloxone blocks the effects of opioids and does not reverse them, Morcillo said anyone who administers the drug should stay with the person until EMS arrives.

Since 2016, opioid overdoses have skyrocketed across the country and Virginia, especially with fentanyl now accounting for the vast majority of deaths.

Morsillo said some people are hesitant to help at times because they are worried about harming someone or getting in trouble.

Naloxone is safe for anyone of pretty much any age, Morsillo said.

“Naloxone has minimal side effects compared to the benefits of it. For example, I could take naloxone right now, and I’d be completely fine," she said.

Virginia law prevents police from arresting someone who calls to report an overdose and "Good Samaritans" cannot be held liable for trying to help someone.

“It can be easy to hesitate, and be like, I’m not sure I want to help or I’m not sure how I can help. But, you have to remember that person has someone who loves them," Morsillo said.

The REVIVE! training in the Chickahominy Health District is free, as is the naloxone you take home.

Throughout August, here is when/where you can take part:

Charles City Health Department: 7501 Adkins Rd

2nd Wednesdays from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.

4th Wednesdays from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Goochland Health Department: 1800 Sandy Hood Rd

Tuesdays from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.

Hanover Health Department: 12312 Washington Hwy

Mondays from 1:00 - 3 p.m.

Thursdays from 8:30 -11:30 a.m.

New Kent Health Department: 7911 Courthouse Cir

1st Wednesdays from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m., 1 -3 p.m.

3rd Wednesdays from 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.

To schedule an appointment for naloxone and education outside of the walk-in hours, please contact Chickahominy's HD at 804-365-3240 or email CHDWellness@vdh.virginia.gov.

Thanks to an ongoing standing order, naloxone is available for free at most local health districts and for purchase without a prescription at local pharmacies.

