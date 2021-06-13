Watch
Naked man critically injured in Petersburg shooting

Man critically injured in Petersburg
Posted at 6:42 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 18:43:07-04

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating after a naked man was shot multiple times in Petersburg.

Officials said the man broke into a home on Wythe Street and was shot several times by the homeowner early Sunday morning.

That man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

