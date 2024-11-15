Man charged with murder after Henrico man killed killed outside Richmond jail, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A 28-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after a man was killed outside the Richmond Justice Center Monday afternoon.

Richmond Police said Friday that Naim Crews Jr. was indicted on the charges by a grand jury on Wednesday.

A detective was walking to the Richmond Justice Center when they heard a gunshot nearby around 12:04 p.m., according to Richmond Police.

That detective found 34-year-old Timothy Ward, of Henrico County, in the parking lot near the road unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Ward was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ward, a maintenance man at a Richmond laundering facility, was killed by a man trying to steal a truck, Crime Insider Sources told Jon Burkett.

The 34-year-old was working outside when he saw a man trying to take off with his truck, sources told Burkett. Ward gave chase in an attempt to stop the thief and ended up crossing Fairfield Way into the parking lot of the Richmond Justice Center, where he was shot and killed, those sources said.

Co-worker Shirley Harris said she and others who work at the laundry facility will miss Ward, 34, and his "can-do" attitude.

"He was friends with everybody, a nice guy out here doing yard work,” Harris said. “That's his stuff right there."

WATCH: Man killed outside jail was trying to stop Richmond crime, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett

Crews was taken into custody in the Fairmount neighborhood Monday afternoon when police learned of his possible involvement in another Richmond shooting the day before Ward's death.

"On Sunday at approximately 11:38 a.m., an employee of a convenience store in the 1400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike reported an adult male entered the store, demanded money, and started to shoot. The employee, an adult male, returned fire and was struck and injured," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "The suspect was not injured and left the area. Officers arrived and the victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening. Following the investigation, Crews Jr. has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting on Mechanicsville Turnpike."

Police have not yet discussed a motive or connection between Ward and Crews.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at 804-646-3613 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

