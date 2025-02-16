NAACP Richmond honors founders and members at annual recognition luncheon

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmon branch of the NAACP held its Founders and Membership Recognition Luncheon on Saturday to celebrate the contributions of its members and the organization's ongoing mission.

This year’s theme, "NAACP: We’ve come this far by faith," underscores the struggles within the community while affirming the relevance of their vision.

During the event, four life members of the branch were honored for their dedication.

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Richmond NAACP Richmond recognition luncheon

The celebration coincided with Black History Month, highlighting the NAACP's contributions to the country over the years.

“Black History Month to me is to celebrate Black history,” James "JJ" Minor, the president of Richmond's NAACP chapter, said. “But again, we are not limiting ourselves just to the month of February.”

Multiple organizations and life members received awards in recognition of their contributions to the NAACP.

