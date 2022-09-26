Mystery grocer is coming to Henrico shopping center
A to-be-named grocer is set to take over a former Food Lion space at Willow Place at 5420 W. Broad St., according to plans filed recently with Henrico County.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two large retailers are set to join Richmond’s first Shake Shack on West Broad Street, but the identity of only one of them has been made public thus far. HomeGoods and an unnamed grocery store have signed on as tenants at the Willow Place shopping center at 5420 W. Broad St., according to plans filed recently with Henrico County. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
