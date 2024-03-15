Mystery buyer lining up former Wells Fargo site across from Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. -- A prime piece of West Broad Street real estate looks to be spoken for.

The site housing a former Wells Fargo branch at 3501 W. Broad St. is under contract to be sold to a mystery buyer, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Wells Fargo, which owns the property, closed the branch late last summer and made the 9,900-square-foot building and its 1.15-acre parcel available for purchase. Sitting on the southern side of West Broad at North Thompson Street, the plot sits in the Museum District and faces the western edge of Scott’s Addition.

While it’s unclear who the buyer is or what the plans are for the plot, the property was part of the 2021 Pulse Corridor rezonings that changed its designation to TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal district, which allows for new construction of up to 12 stories.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.