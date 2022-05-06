Mom arrested for dropping baby from Richmond window asks for mental health treatment

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond mother is facing charges after allegedly dropping her 11-month-old baby from her third-floor apartment window on Thursday night.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the 11-month-old girl is improving and in stable condition after the incident at Belt Atlantic Apartments.

Her mother, Mychae Delores Goode, faced a Richmond judge via video on Friday morning. She was being held without bond Friday on a felony child neglect charge.

Witnesses at the apartment said they heard the mother shout 'I'm going to drop the baby' on Thursday night. Luckily, a neighbor was there to rush in and grab the baby, making sure her head didn't hit the ground.

WTVR

"She was trying to close her eyes and I kept her up. All I could see is those six little teeth and her looking up like who are you?" the man who caught the baby said.

As Goode faced a judge on Friday morning, she asked the judge how much time she could spend behind bars if she was convicted.

"The statement about how much time she's looking at shows that she may be competent but the question about her sanity at the time of the event is a different issue," Todd Stone, CBS 6's legal analyst, said.

Goode pressed the judge for a bond, saying that she wanted to get treatment at Tucker's, a mental health facility.

"Playing the games and malingering if that's going on. There are checks in place to make sure evaluators can determine that and sometimes, they end up staying at a mental health facility longer than they would serve anyway," Stone said.

Within the last four years, Goode has seen a number of traumatic events in her life. In 2019, her five-year-old son was killed in a Chesterfield car accident. The driver of the car was charged with a DUI.

Goode was convicted of endangerment, as police said she was holding her 18-month-old without restraint.

Months later, she was charged with unlawful wounding. Sources said she slashed her boyfriend at the time with a box cutter.

In September 2021, the father of the girl who was dropped from the window on Thursday night was murdered in front of Jack Rabbits.

"The number of traumatic experiences and nature, they tend to be present in someone who has a mental health defect. So it's definitely something evaluators will take into consideration," Stone said.

The judge appointed Goode an attorney. She is due back in court on June 1.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.