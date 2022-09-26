How to look great this Homecoming season for a fraction of the cost

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. -- As high school students prepare for Homecoming season, families are looking for ways to have fun and save some money. That's where My Princess Project can help.

From dresses and accessories to hair and make-up, nights like Homecoming and Prom can get expensive fast.

That leaves some students looking for ways to save money.

Gabrielle Welch got her gorgeous designer prom gown for free during My Princess Project's first event last spring.

"It was kind of overwhelming, but in a good way," Welch said. "We had plenty of options to choose from and the ladies there helped us get dressed, They helped us pick out which dress would fit us best."

WTVR

Mary Thumma started My Princess Project during the COVID-19 pandemic to help young women.

"You had a lot of people who lost jobs. And now with the economy the way it is, unfortunately, it's made it harder and harder for people to afford a dress," Thumma said.

Through donated gowns and money, Thimma put together quite a showroom in the halls of Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Mechanicsville.

What started as a collection of 110 has grown to 1,700 dresses.

WTVR

This Homecoming season, My Princess Project is serving students in Hanover, Henrico, King William, King and Queen and New Kent counties. It is holding a Homecoming boutique event Friday and Saturday. Click here to register.