Hundreds attend first-ever 'Muttminster and Meowminster' dog and cat show in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of people filled Main Street Station on Sunday for the first-ever “Muttminster and Meowminster” dog and cat show benefiting Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Adorable, adopted pets of all breeds, dressed in their Sunday best, competed for the coveted title of Best Rescue Story, Best Underbite, Biggest Ears and Best Costume, to name a few categories.

Guests were also able to shop with local vendors and enjoy family and pet-friendly activities and food trucks.

Proceeds from the event will go toward RACC's Tommie Fund, which helps cover the cost of emergency medical care for sick and injured animals.

In 2019, Richmond firefighters found Tommie chained to a fence in Abner Clay Park. He was badly burned from abuse and died a few days later, after exhaustive efforts were made by veterinarians to save his life. His death sparked a nationwide conversation aimed at helping municipal shelters save the lives of shelter animals.

The show was deemed a huge success by adoptive families, who got to proudly show off their fur babies.

CBS 6’s Brendan King helped serve as a guest judge.

