Musician Bryson Tiller adopts 'cutie' kitten from Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- A kitten from Richmond in need of a home is now living the good life with a famous musician.

Singer, songwriter and three-time Grammy-award nominee Bryson Tiller was performing in Doswell Saturday night, according to officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control.

“We took the cutest litter of kittens to visit him today,” the shelter posted.

The musicians spent time with the kittens and decided to adopt one of the cuties.

Check out the photos below.

