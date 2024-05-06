Music shop Sam Ash closing Henrico store amid nationwide shutdown

RICHMOND, Va. -- The local outpost of a chain of musical instruments stores is playing its swan song.

Sam Ash Music, which sells guitars, drums, keyboards and other gear, announced plans to shut down all its stores, including its sole Richmond-area outpost at 9110 W. Broad St. in Henrico County.

The retailer has occupied the 28,000-square-foot space in Tuckernuck Plaza shopping center for years. The store shares a building with Value City Furniture and is practically next door to competitor Guitar Center’s location at 9128 W. Broad St. Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s occupy outparcels at the center.

Sam Ash currently has more than 40 stores across nearly 20 states, according to its website, which listed the Henrico location as the company’s only store in Virginia.

