Music at Main Street Station brings free concerts to historic Richmond train station

RICHMOND, Va. — Music at Main Street Station Concert Series is returning to the historic Richmond train station this Thursday with four free concerts throughout May.

The weekly concerts will be held every Thursday in May from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the patio at Main Street Station, located at 1500 East Main Street.

DJ Danja Mowf with host Kai Valdez will appear at each concert, alongside featured musicians:

May 1: Soul Expressions

May 8: J Tucker and the Krewe

May 15: Junkyard Band

May 22: High Definition Band

You're encouraged to bring lawn chairs (and of course family, friends, coworkers, etc.)

All concerts are free and open to the public.

