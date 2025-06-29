Neighbors urged 'lock your doors' amid search for 'armed and dangerous' homicide suspect who shot at officer

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. — Residents are being warned to shelter in place in rural western Prince Edward County as law enforcement searches for an "armed and dangerous" homicide suspect troopers said fired at a Farmville Police officer Sunday morning.

Neighbors within a five-mile radius of Hixburg Road and Prince Edward Highway (Route 460) in western Prince Edward County are urged to shelter in place, a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said. That location is not far from the High Bridge Trail and the trailhead at Elam.

Twenty-four-year-old Rayjuan A. Calloway is wanted for a murder that took place in the 900 block of 7th Street NW in Roanoke City Saturday evening, troopers said.

Troopers said Calloway was spotted on Route 460 and Hixburg Road around 7:30 a.m.

"The suspect fired at the officer and took off on foot down Hixburg Road," Prince Edward County Sheriff LA "Tony" Epps said. "There is currently a large search on going by multiple local and state law enforcement agencies."

Calloway was last seen wearing just black pants and no shirt, police said.

Troopers warned neighbors not to "engage the suspect."

"Residents in the area are advised to lock your doors, stay inside and report any suspicious activity by calling 911," troopers warned.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

