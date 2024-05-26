Wife killed husband before shooting herself at Virginia hospital, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman allegedly shot her husband, who was a patient at Riverside Regional Medical Center, before turning the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday morning, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

The two, who were both in their 70s, were pronounced dead at the scene in a hospital room on the fourth floor, Drew said. Next of kin have been notified.

WATCH: Newport News police chief gives update on hospital murder-suicide

Police say the motive for the shooting is still unclear and they are investigating how the woman was able to bring a gun into the hospital.

The call came in around 8:20 a.m. Sunday and the hospital was on lockdown briefly, but the lockdown has since been lifted, police said.

"Obviously, you can imagine that people were shaken up," Drew said.

Drew commended the hospital staff and the police response, which he said took only about a minute.

Just before noon Sunday, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones released a statement on the incident:

I am aware of the tragic incident that took place this morning at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News. My condolences go to the families of the victims. On behalf of the City of Newport News, I send my strong appreciation to all those who acted swiftly, including the Riverside team and members of the Newport News Police Department. They continue to work together to provide comfort to patients and families and ensure the safety of the facility. We are committed to working with Riverside Health System to provide staff with the support they need.



Police are not looking for any additional suspects and say patient treatment has not been impacted.