Missing 3-year-old Virginia girl found half-mile from home dies

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. -- A missing three-year-old girl who was found in a body of water not far from her home in Stafford County has died, according to authorities.

Deputies were called to the Rappahannock Landing subdivision just after 4:35 p.m. Thursday for a report of a missing child, according to officials with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

"A three-year-old girl could not be located by her family and was believed to have been last seen an hour before the call," deputies said.

Officials said search and rescue teams combed the nearby area while deputies and detectives canvassed neighboring homes.

K-9 teams attempted tracks around the scene, a drone flew overhead and Reverse911 was utilized as well as social media in hopes of generating leads.

Then crews discovered the girl's body in a small body of water about a half-mile from her home just after 7:05 p.m., officials said.

"She was quickly removed from the water and a deputy began performing CPR," officials said. "The young girl was transported to Marry Washington Hospital where lifesaving procedures were conducted for over an hour. Unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital."

Deputies said that they are still in the "initial stages" of their investigation, what happened "appears to be a tragic accident."

"There are no words to describe our grief at this devastating outcome," deputies wrote. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim’s family during this difficult time. We would like to thank everyone who provided tips, Ring video, and who joined us in our search. Please continue to keep the family of this little girl in your prayers."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.