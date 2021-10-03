Watch
Multiple thefts from cars reported in New Kent neighborhoods

Posted at 7:27 PM, Oct 03, 2021
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are investigating after two vehicles were stolen and multiple thefts from cars were reported early Sunday morning in two New Kent County neighborhoods.

"Unknown suspects entered into multiple vehicles in the Deer Lake and Rochambeau neighborhoods and stole items from them," New Kent County Sheriff's Office officials posted on Facebook.

Deputies said they believe the thefts happened between midnight and 4:30 a.m.

Officials urged homeowners to check for any surveillance footage that may have captured the crimes.

Deputies said they have also sent a "Ring video request" to neighbors in the area.

Click here if you have video or surveillance footage to submit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

