Multiple shot during road rage incident in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating after a road rage incident ended with multiple people shot, Monday afternoon.

Police say it happened on Route 301, Northbound when a truck cut through a group of cars causing an accident. The driver of one of the vehicles involved then got out and began banging on the door of the truck.

Officials said that man then pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Two people were shot and another was injured, according to police.

Jordan Silverling was arrested in connection to the incident and faces several charges including aggravated assault.