Multiple freight cars carrying coal tip over in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Multiple freight cars tipped over on Friday afternoon, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

On Friday around 1:26 p.m., crews responded to an area down the North Bank Trail near Hollywood Cemetery for the report of a train derailment.

Once on the scene, crews found multiple freight cars that had been carrying coal tipped over.

Some of the coal was spilled onto the track and the ground in the area but there was no coal in the water.

No injuries were reported and the incident was marked under control just before 2 p.m.