Multiple crashes close I-95 north in Stafford; drivers detoured onto Route 1

Posted at 2:16 PM, Feb 17, 2022
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Multiple wrecks have closed Interstate 95 north at the Courthouse Road exit (140) Thursday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the crashes are just north of the interchange area.

As a result, northbound traffic is being detoured from I-95 at exit 140 onto eastbound Courthouse Road/Hospital Center Boulevard, which connects with Route 1. Drivers can then re-enter I-95 northbound at exit 143. (Aquia/Garrisonville).

"Traffic signal timings along the detour route are being adjusted to accommodate heavier traffic volumes," officials said.

Drivers should "expect significant" travel delays on I-95, Route 1 north in Stafford and on intersecting area routes, officials warned.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

