'Multiple' bidders submit proposals for Henrico arena, former GreenCity site

RICHMOND, Va. — Henrico County has received “multiple” submissions from prospective partners interested in building an arena and/or a mixed-use development on the site once targeted for the GreenCity ecodistrict development, at the interchange of Parham Road, I-95 and I-295, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas said Tuesday.

County officials are eager to identify a new developer, or multiple developers, for the site, which they believe is still just as attractive and valuable as it was when the initial plans for GreenCity were revealed in December 2020.

The deadline for interested developers to respond to the county’s May 27 “request for interest” solicitation was July 28. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

