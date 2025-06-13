Enjoy music and food from around the world at Richmond's Multicultural Festival

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's annual Multicultural Festival returns to Dogwood Dell Amphitheater this weekend.

The free event celebrates Immigrant Heritage Month and World Refugee Day on Saturday, June 14.

Visitors can enjoy live music, dance performances, and food from around the world.

City of Richmond

The city's Office of Multicultural Affairs is hosting the festival from 1 to 7 p.m. at Byrd Park (600 S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard).

People of all ages are welcome to the celebration.

Performance Lineup

2:10 PM – Mariachi America

2:30 PM – Welcoming Remarks from Honorable Mayor D. Danny Avula

2:45 PM – Afghanistan Association

3:15 PM – Taiko River City Drums

3:45 PM – Bolivianos RVA

4:15 PM – Vietnamese Community

4:45 PM – Raices de Mexico Grupo

5:15 PM – Egyptian Community - Saint Mary’s Church

5:45 PM – Panamanian Traditions

6:10 PM – Chinese Culture

6:35 PM – Ezibu Muntu (West African Dance Group)

Food Vendors



Hernandez O LLC / Tacos El Ingeniero

Rere’s Treats

Asian Taste

European Deli

The Mantu – Modern Afghan Cuisine

Waymakers Foundation

Mimi's Ice and Custard

E-Loteria

M&F Jamaican Cafe on Wheelz LLC

Cultural Displays



Honduras

Ukrainian Community of Virginia

Fur Community Organization (Sudan)

Bolivianos RVA

India Association of Virginia (IAVA)

OCA Asian Pacific Advocates

Senegambian Association

Afghan Association of Central Virginia

Venezuela

Panamanian Traditions

El Salvador

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube