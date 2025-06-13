Enjoy music and food from around the world at Richmond's Multicultural Festival

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond's annual Multicultural Festival returns to Dogwood Dell Amphitheater this weekend.
The free event celebrates Immigrant Heritage Month and World Refugee Day on Saturday, June 14.
Visitors can enjoy live music, dance performances, and food from around the world.
The city's Office of Multicultural Affairs is hosting the festival from 1 to 7 p.m. at Byrd Park (600 S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard).
People of all ages are welcome to the celebration.
Performance Lineup
2:10 PM – Mariachi America
2:30 PM – Welcoming Remarks from Honorable Mayor D. Danny Avula
2:45 PM – Afghanistan Association
3:15 PM – Taiko River City Drums
3:45 PM – Bolivianos RVA
4:15 PM – Vietnamese Community
4:45 PM – Raices de Mexico Grupo
5:15 PM – Egyptian Community - Saint Mary’s Church
5:45 PM – Panamanian Traditions
6:10 PM – Chinese Culture
6:35 PM – Ezibu Muntu (West African Dance Group)
Food Vendors
- Hernandez O LLC / Tacos El Ingeniero
- Rere’s Treats
- Asian Taste
- European Deli
- The Mantu – Modern Afghan Cuisine
- Waymakers Foundation
- Mimi's Ice and Custard
- E-Loteria
- M&F Jamaican Cafe on Wheelz LLC
Cultural Displays
- Honduras
- Ukrainian Community of Virginia
- Fur Community Organization (Sudan)
- Bolivianos RVA
- India Association of Virginia (IAVA)
- OCA Asian Pacific Advocates
- Senegambian Association
- Afghan Association of Central Virginia
- Venezuela
- Panamanian Traditions
- El Salvador
