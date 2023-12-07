Multi-vehicle wreck involving semi closes I-95 south in Richmond: 'Seek alternate routes'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south near Maury Street in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

The crash has backed up traffic in both directions, according to Virginia Department of Transportation officials.

"Motorists should expect delays during their evening commute and seek alternate routes," officials warned.

Traffic was backed up roughly 2.5 miles as of 4 p.m.

