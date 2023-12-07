Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Multi-vehicle wreck involving semi closes I-95 south in Richmond: 'Seek alternate routes'

VDOT: 'Motorists should expect delays during their evening commute and seek alternate routes'
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 7, 2023
95crash127c.png
Posted at 4:02 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 16:02:50-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle wreck involving a tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south near Maury Street in Richmond Thursday afternoon.

The crash has backed up traffic in both directions, according to Virginia Department of Transportation officials.

95crash127b.png

"Motorists should expect delays during their evening commute and seek alternate routes," officials warned.

Traffic was backed up roughly 2.5 miles as of 4 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone