Multi-vehicle wreck closes I-95 north in Richmond near Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. — A multi-vehicle wreck has closed Interstate 95 north in Richmond Sunday night.

VDOT officials said the interstate's northbound lanes were closed near Broad Street (mile marker 75) due to the crash.

"Expect delays. Seek alternate routes," officials wrote.

Traffic was backed up about 1 mile as of 11 p.m.

