Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Multi-vehicle wreck closes I-95 north in Richmond near Broad Street

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, May 7
95closed05072023.png
Posted at 11:12 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 23:15:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. — A multi-vehicle wreck has closed Interstate 95 north in Richmond Sunday night.

VDOT officials said the interstate's northbound lanes were closed near Broad Street (mile marker 75) due to the crash.

"Expect delays. Seek alternate routes," officials wrote.

Traffic was backed up about 1 mile as of 11 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone