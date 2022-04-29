Multi-vehicle crash results in a suspected suicide on I-95 in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was killed in what state police have described as a "multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a suspected suicide," on Interstate 95 in Richmond.

"Virginia State Police received a call of a wrong-way driver early [Friday] morning [at about 1:22 a..m.] A U-Haul van was traveling northbound on I-95 and took exit 75 to I-64 eastbound when it immediately did a U-turn in the lane and continued north in the southbound lanes of I-95," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Jessica Shehan wrote. "The vehicle sideswiped multiple vehicles causing minor damage and no injuries to the drivers, before striking a 2007 Chevy Avalanche towing a small trailer at the 76-mile marker. After striking the Chevy, the U-Haul van overturned causing the driver to be ejected."

The ejected U-Haul driver survived that crash, according to police.

"[He] gets up after being ejected and states that he, 'is the chosen one,' and climbs over the guard railing and runs to the center lane of the northbound lanes," the state police spokesperson continued. "A tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the individual."

The U-Haul driver's name has not yet been publicly released and the crash remains under investigation.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255. The 9-8-8 will route callers directly to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline starting on July 16, 2022.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.