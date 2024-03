CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash closed Interstate 95 in both directions near Willis Road (mile marker 66) in Chesterfield County on Saturday night.

Southbound traffic was detoured off Chippenham Parkway to Route 1.

Northbound traffic was detoured off Willis Road to Route 1.

Police have not yet released information about the crash.

This is a developing story.