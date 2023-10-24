Charter buses and a pedestrian were involved in a crash that closed I-64 lanes in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Two charter buses and a pedestrian were involved in a Tuesday morning crash that closed lanes on Interstate 64 and packed up westbound rush hour traffic for miles.

The crash was reported at 5:18 a.m. on Interstate 64 west near Glenside Drive (Exit 183).

"Three charter buses were traveling together in the westbound lane of I-64 when the first bus encountered a pedestrian walking across the travel lane," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the crash. "The bus braked suddenly and swerved to the right shoulder to avoid the pedestrian. The second bus braked suddenly to also avoid the pedestrian, swerved, and struck the rear of the first bus."

The driver of the second bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

"The male pedestrian continued to walk through the westbound travel lanes and was finally detained by a Henrico County Police Officer," the state police spokesperson continued. "State police located an abandoned Jeep on the westbound ramp for Exit 183C that belongs to the pedestrian. The circumstances related to the pedestrian remain under investigation."

Traffic, which was backed up more than three miles, is now back to normal.

