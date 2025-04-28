Multi-vehicle crash closes all lanes on Interstate 64 East in Goochland

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash has closesd all lanes on Interstate 64 East in Goochland County, Virginia.

"All travel lanes are closed near Oilville Road at mile marker 161 due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer," VDOT said in a Monday morning traffic alert. "Traffic is being diverted off Exit 159. Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays."

State Police has not yet shared information about the crash.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.