Multi-vehicle crash backs up traffic for 6 miles on I-95 south in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash has snarled traffic along Interstate 95 south in Hanover County Saturday morning.

VDOT officials said the wreck is near the Atlee/Elmont exit (mile marker 88.3) and has closed the busy interstate's center and left lane and shoulder.

There was a six-mile backup as of around 8:30 a.m.

"Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays," VDOT officials warned.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.