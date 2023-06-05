Watch Now
'Multi-vehicle crash' closes Hull Street Road lanes in Chesterfield County

Posted at 3:25 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 15:28:07-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash has closed eastbound Route 360 (Hull Street Road) in Chesterfield County, according to VDOT.

The crash happened near the intersection of Route 360 (Hull Street Road) and Route 603 (Skinquarter Road), not far from Grange Hall Elementary School.

No details about the crash, nor potential injuries have yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
