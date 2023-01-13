Multi-vehicle crash involving large truck on I-95 backs up traffic for miles in Stafford

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash involving a large truck has closed multiple lanes of Interstate 95 north in Stafford County Friday morning.

VDOT officials said the interstate is closed north of exit 133 for Falmouth/Warrenton) as of about 11:45 a.m.

"Around 5 miles of congestion currently exists approaching the incident scene," officials warned.

One lane of the interstate had reopened by just after 12:05 p.m.

VDOT

Officials urged northbound drivers to headed "beyond northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. area," to use alternate routes to avoid delay.

"Consider exiting I-95 northbound at exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County, and traveling on Route 207 eastbound to Route 301 northbound," officials wrote.

Additionally, officials warned drivers around Fredericksburg to expect travel delays on major regional routes that connect with I-95, including Route 1 northbound.

Traffic was backed up for about 5 miles as of noon.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!