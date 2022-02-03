I-95 north back open after multi-vehicle crash

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – A multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes of Interstate 95 north in Spotsylvania County Thursday morning.

The wreck happened north of the Thornburg exit (118) and VDOT officials warned that there was congestion for several miles ahead of the crash scene.

Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid delays, VDOT officials said at 11:25 a.m., including using I-95 exit 104 (Carmel Church) to Route 207 eastbound to Route 301 northbound.

All lanes had reopened by 12:30 p.m. and the backup had cleared, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.