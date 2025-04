RICHMOND, Va. — The left travel lane is closed along I-95 north in Richmond near Franklin Street at mile marker 74.5 due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT.

A four-mile traffic backup was reported at 7:30 a.m.

State Police have not yet released information about this incident.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

