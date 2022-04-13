Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

500-plus take part in ‘multi-generational’ Easter egg hunt in Henrico

500-plus take part in ‘multi-generational’ Easter egg hunt in Henrico
egghunt.jpg
Posted at 12:19 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 12:19:04-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A multi-generational Easter egg hunt was held at the Eastern Henrico Rec Center Friday afternoon.

The event was part of the "Living Your Best Life" series, which focuses on health and wellness.

Organizer Dr. Monica Ball said the goal was to give seniors and children a chance to interact.

“We wanted to do something that captured the youth in seniors… multi-generational, to bring them all together," Ball, who hosts of “Real Talk with Monica,” said. “This was my vision to show people grandma and grandpa are still cool, because you are going to get old one day.”

The event featured a host of activities, including a petting zoo, Easter egg coloring, a dance contest and a senior activity zone.

More than 500 people attended the free event.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone