500-plus take part in ‘multi-generational’ Easter egg hunt in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A multi-generational Easter egg hunt was held at the Eastern Henrico Rec Center Friday afternoon.

The event was part of the "Living Your Best Life" series, which focuses on health and wellness.

Organizer Dr. Monica Ball said the goal was to give seniors and children a chance to interact.

“We wanted to do something that captured the youth in seniors… multi-generational, to bring them all together," Ball, who hosts of “Real Talk with Monica,” said. “This was my vision to show people grandma and grandpa are still cool, because you are going to get old one day.”

The event featured a host of activities, including a petting zoo, Easter egg coloring, a dance contest and a senior activity zone.

More than 500 people attended the free event.