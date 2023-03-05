Watch Now
Multi-car crash involving overturned semi closes I-95 south in Fredericksburg

Posted at 8:07 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 20:08:58-05

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer has closed all lanes of Interstate 95 south in Fredericksburg Saturday evening.

The wreck happened south of the exit for Route 3 (exit 130) at mile marker 129, VDOT officials said.

As a result, drivers should use alternate routes if possible and plan for major delays in the Fredericksburg area.

"Heavy traffic is also anticipated on Route 3 near the I-95 interchange in the Fredericksburg area, and along Route 1 southbound," VDOT officials warned.

Traffic was backed up nearly two miles on I-95 as of about 7:50 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

