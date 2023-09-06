Moving company WayForth files for bankruptcy after layoffs and office closure

RICHMOND, Va. — Amid efforts to cut costs by scaling down its footprint and laying off employees, local moving firm WayForth has ducked into bankruptcy. The company, which offers moving and related services with a focus on seniors, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week in federal court in Richmond. Chapter 11 will allow the company to create a plan to pay off its debts as it continues to operate. WayForth estimates that it has between 100 and 199 creditors, according to its initial court filings. The company says it has between $1 million and $10 million in estimated liabilities, and assets in the same range.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.