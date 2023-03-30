'Move Over' law expands to all drivers in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — New rules for drivers in Virginia are coming this summer after Gov. Glenn Youngkin voted this week to expand the state's "Move Over" law.

Now, drivers will need to move over when possible or slow down for everyone not just law enforcement and tow truck drivers when they are on the side of the highway with flashers on.

The "Move Over" law used to be in place for law enforcement, VDOT workers, or other roadside assistance vehicles but now it pertains to anyone pulled over on the highway in a stationary vehicle that’s displaying hazard lights, warning signs (like an emergency triangle) or flares, according to AAA.

The law is simple if you see a car stopped with flashing lights or flares on the side of the highway, move over into the next lane and if you can’t move over safety, simply slow down.

An investigation previously found that data from State Police found that between January 2021 and August 2022, there were 120 citations written to drivers in Hampton Roads and about 80 warnings given out.

Leaders with AAA says they’re delighted for the change.

“We were able to work with lawmakers this year, and we're so excited to have the slow down, move over law expanded to include everyone in their personal vehicle who is broken down on the side of the road and has their hazard lights on,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Director of Public Affairs.

The Virginia State Senate and House of Delegates voted almost unanimously in support of the expansion of this law then the Governor signed it this week.

You could face a $250 fine or more depending on if there is damage to property or someone is hurt or killed.

The law goes into effect July 1 of this year.