Students 'lock and hide' as Henrico Police respond to a situation near Virginia Randolph

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police have swarmed the area of Mountain Road and Woodman Road in Glen Allen to investigate reports of a person with a gun near a school.

In a letter to parents, administrators at Virginia Randolph, located at 2204 Mountain Road, said Friday afternoon dismissal was being delayed due to the police presence.

Henrico Police

"We have now moved into a 'lock and hide' based on recommendations from police as an extra layer of caution until the police situation has been resolved," the message read. "Everyone is safe, and I want to reiterate this is not a school incident, but we are acting out of an abundance of caution until the situation is resolved."

Henrico Police indicated the area would be "closed for the next few hours" as police "work to resolve the situation."

