Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Driver dies after crashing into Chesterfield pond

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on January 12, 2023
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 13:13:52-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person died Thursday when their vehicle crashed into a Chesterfield retention pond.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road, off North Enon Church Road, in the Mount Blanco neighborhood at about 10:17 a.m.

"Witnesses saw the vehicle go into the pond; however, the driver did not exit the vehicle," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote. "The operator was pulled from the vehicle by police and fire personnel. The operator was then transported to a local medical facility and succumbed to their injuries."

The name of the crash victim has not yet been released. An investigation into what caused the crash remained ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone