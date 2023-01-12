Driver dies after crashing into Chesterfield pond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person died Thursday when their vehicle crashed into a Chesterfield retention pond.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 1900 block of Mount Blanco Road, off North Enon Church Road, in the Mount Blanco neighborhood at about 10:17 a.m.

"Witnesses saw the vehicle go into the pond; however, the driver did not exit the vehicle," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote. "The operator was pulled from the vehicle by police and fire personnel. The operator was then transported to a local medical facility and succumbed to their injuries."

The name of the crash victim has not yet been released. An investigation into what caused the crash remained ongoing.

