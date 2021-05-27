Troopers: Motorcyclist charged after rear-ending pickup on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. -- The driver of a motorcycle was charged after rear-ending a pickup truck along Interstate 95 in Richmond Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the wreck on I-95 near the Boulevard exit just after 4 p.m.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a southbound Chevrolet Silverado was slowing for traffic when it was struck from behind by a Harley Davidson motorcycle," Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said.

Officials said the 57-year-old driver of the pickup was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

The 64-year-old driver of the motorcycle, Randell L. Porter of Richmond, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers said he was wearing a helmet.

Porter was charged with following too closely, according to Davenport.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.