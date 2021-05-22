Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a wreck involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck that left one person dead on Richmond's Southside Saturday afternoon.

A motorcycle headed north in the 2800 block of Richmond Highway collided with a pickup truck just after 1:05 p.m., Lt. Robert Marland with Richmond Police said.

The man driving the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt, according to police.

"The Crash Team responded and is investigating," Marland said.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call RPD Crash Team Sergeant J. Nathanson at 804-646-3135 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.