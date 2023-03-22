Police: Motorcyclist killed after speeding away from would-be Chesterfield traffic stop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist was killed in a Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Hull Street Road and Price Club Boulevard, according to Chesterfield Police.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released.
"Around 9 a.m., police received reports that a motorcycle was driving recklessly and illegally passing vehicles on Hicks Road. Officers later spotted the same motorcycle, a 2007 Honda CBR600RR, heading east on Hull Street Road," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. " An officer initiated a traffic stop and the motorcycle fled at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue the motorcycle."
Police said the motorcycle then hit a 2011 GMC Terrain as the SUV pulled out of a parking lot.
"The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital, where they died as a result of their injuries," police said.
The investigation into the crash remained ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
