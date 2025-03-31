Police ID motorcyclist killed in Richmond crash

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Kevin Hernandez, 26, down and unresponsive.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator J. Ozolins at 804-646-8671 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom to share tributes or memories of Hernandez.

