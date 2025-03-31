Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police ID motorcyclist killed in Richmond crash

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 31, 2025
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police have identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Sunday morning.

The crash happened in the 1200 block of Broad Rock Boulevard around 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Kevin Hernandez, 26, down and unresponsive.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator J. Ozolins at 804-646-8671 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom to share tributes or memories of Hernandez.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone