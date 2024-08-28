Motorcyclist dead following crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead following a Tuesday evening motorcycle crash in Chesterfield County, police say.

The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. on the 800 block of North Courthouse Road. The victim, who was operating a motorcycle at the time of the crash, was found dead in the middle of the roadway by police.

Police say the motorcyclist crashed into another car, whose driver remained at the scene of the crash and was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this crash, police ask you to call 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.