23-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Manchester Bridge

RICHMOND, Va. — A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead after veering off the road near Manchester Bridge on Monday night.

RPD said officers were called to the intersection of South Ninth Street and Semmes Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday for the report of a motorist who had veered off the road. They arrived and found Johnson Chen, 23, down and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The RPD Crash Team responded and determined Chen was operating the motorcycle southbound on the bridge at South Ninth Street and Semmes Avenue when he veered off the roadway," officials shared on Wednesday. "Initial information provided to investigators indicated the motorcycle was being operated in a reckless manner prior to the crash."

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Crash Team Investigator D. Olson at (804) 646-1664 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube